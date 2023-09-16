On January 19, 2023, my mother, Susan Hoskins, died unexpectedly of natural causes.

My mother's passing brought to mind a quote from "Middlemarch": "But the effect of her being on those around her was incalculably diffusive: for the growing good of the world is partly dependent on unhistoric acts; and that things are not so ill with you and me as they might have been is half owing to the number who lived faithfully a hidden life, and rest in unvisited tombs."

So then, Mum, when I found your essay on mothers and culture, wherein you analyzed the film The Joy Luck Club, I wanted to unearth and excavate your past so I might learn more about your childhood and touch on the complicated, enduring, sometimes frustrating, yet one of the deepest and most meaningful human relationships: that between a mother and her child.

Mum was born and raised in Billings, Montana, where the rim of the Yellowstone Valley provides a unique, diverse ecosystem and a culture inspired by the original inhabitants, the Crow and Northern Cheyenne.

After graduating from Billings Senior High, mum benefited from educational opportunities in the art department of the University of Montana for two years. She went on to graduate from Montana State University and then from the Pratt Institute for the Arts, which she attended because she wanted to be able to better nurture the creative processes of her students. Mum was close to her grandmother, playful, and robust. She was a business owner, caring, and she had a love for adventure and the outdoors. She also loved to work with her hands to carve small animals and abstract figures with wood and tooled leather.

Growing up in Billings was at times idyllic, with a landscape encompassed by the blue sky, and where free-climbing the sandstone Rims provided a connection to the land that stretches from Canada to Wyoming, and which, many years ago, was part of an ocean. There, Mum spent time with her friends after school, played baseball with the neighbors, excelled in ballet, and, on hot summer days sitting on the sidewalk across from the synagogue, observing her world and the people around her.

She would often sit on the side of the road with her best friend, chatting about the possibilities of life and exploring their dreams. But this time was fleeting; she had to grow up quickly when her mum got cancer and her dad had a stroke while she was still in high school. Then, just as life began to return to normal, her brother died in a car crash.

After graduating from Montana State University, Mum earned a master's degree in art therapy at the Pratt Institute for the Arts, where she studied under Arthur Robbins, emeritus professor of creative arts therapy.

When she met Dad, a history and psychology student and surfer from California, at a rodeo in Red Lodge, she fell in love. They bonded over such things as noticing all the disparities in the world and wanting to make a difference in people's lives. They got engaged, moved to Escondido, and purchased a small house nestled within a secluded tangerine orchard.

She eventually convinced my dad to return with her to Montana to be closer to her family. We lived in a small town in the northern Rocky Mountains where five valleys meet. Mum and Dad created a thriving pottery business; she incorporated the surrounding topography into her glazes, adding splashes of layered monochromatic colors onto the vases, bowls, and cups that emulated the natural landscape.

At home, we had a brick kiln so large that as a small child I could stand up inside its arched entry. Mum spent many hours in the converted barn in the back of the house, throwing pots and hauling large slabs of clay into the studio as her long hair hung loosely around her face. Sometimes I would watch her sitting at her wheel. She would dip her hand into a bucket and splash water onto the clay as she molded it into a beautiful bowl. She treasured working with her hands: she drew and was a contemporary felter, a sculptor, a prolific ceramicist, and a painter.

Mum spent time perfecting her ceramics skills as an artist-in-residence at the Archie Bray Foundation, a ceramic arts institute that inspires artists to break the boundaries of design. There, she met a mentor by the name of Rudio Autio, a father figure who shaped her perspective as an artist. With his abstract and contemporizing ceramics, his mentoring heightened her skills, and he encouraged her to attend exhibitions and galleries for inspiration and to analyze and learn from the art of others. His mentorship brought her much joy, and she often spoke about the importance of that friendship.

She often took to me to plays at the local children's theatre house, and when I was a teenager, we travelled to New York to see Broadway shows as a family. We'd spend those weekends taking in the sites, and she was always curious and open to exploring the city's many art galleries and museums.

I remember that when I was a small child, Mum was sometimes prone to melancholy, but she was always actively creative and maintained lifelong friendships.

I often went with her to the pottery studio at the University of Montana, where she spent hours under the tutelage of Rudy Autio. She also had mentors who taught her to draw, such as Ben Steel, an artist who survived the Bataan Death March and used his art to express his pain.

Mum, a lifelong learner, gained invaluable experience working in the special education classrooms of the Billings public school district and the many schools where she taught. My mother had a passion for teaching and championing creativity. She encouraged her students to avoid drawing conventionally, instructing them to draw the sublime outside the lines. The effect was like a mirror turned to the side, allowing agency and voice rather than the status quo.

She was always available after or before her classes to help her students. By attending IEP meetings, she was able to understand the intricacies of students' disabilities, which helped her teach and encourage them and be patient and non-judgmental. The teachers in the school district liked mum, and she knew how to work around and navigate difficult situations.

She was also a member of PEO, an organization that supports women in difficult circumstances by providing educational scholarships.

Over the last few years, she would often drive to the Red Lodge and throw pots at the clay center. I noticed that she wasn't using softened and monochromatic glazes like before but preferred instead to paint splashes of color onto the pottery.

After retiring from teaching early, she worked at Build-a-Bear, where she enjoyed the fellowship of her colleagues. She also enjoyed spending time with her daughter, staying at her side while she recovered from breast cancer, as she did with her aunt Harriet, a talented modern jazz and ballet dancer who lost her battle to breast cancer at an early age, and her mum, who survived.

She also liked to explore her favorite places in Montana, driving the Beartooth Highway to Yellowstone when the brilliant wildflowers were in bloom and through Paradise Valley along the Yellowstone River where she would soak at Chico Hot Springs. She returned often: it was her most treasured escape to enjoy the golden leaves of fall.

On our last visit, Mum held up a pot that had been repaired using the Kintsugi method, an approach to improving broken pottery by restoring the areas of breakage with lacquer dust or powdered gold. Always insightful and perceptive to a fault, the last thing she taught me shaped me like the pottery she used to create. This was her last lesson. I was struggling, and she wanted me to know that breakage and repair can become an important part of the history of an object rather than something to disguise or be forgotten or discarded.

When I returned to her home after she passed, I found that same pot placed on the coffee table near the couch in the living room, and it reminded me of that conversation that shaped me and that repair can become part of an object's beauty and history, just like the struggles my mother overcame in her lifetime. A part of her beauty was her love of the arts and family and life. She felt that her work as an educator was her greatest legacy, and I hope that someone out there reading this will connect with it in some small way.

And so that "golden joinery" is such that "for the growing good of the world is partly dependent on unhistoric acts; and that things are not so ill with you and me as they might have been, is half owing to the number who lived faithfully a hidden life, and rest in unvisited tombs." A curious, intense, and genuine human being full of wisdom. She faithfully led a life serving others as a teacher, and now she rests inside a quiet grave.

In keeping with her wishes, we will be spreading some of her ashes in the river at Rock Creek, and a funeral will be held at Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary, although the date is still unconfirmed.