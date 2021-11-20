Susan Joyce (Vetter) Truscott, 63, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at her home, of COVID complications.
She was born in Billings on May 6, 1958, to parents Joyce and Art Vetter.
Her father preceded her in death Surviving her is her mother, Joyce Vetter; her son, James Smith; sister Debbie Vetter Hinze and brother Rodney Vetter (Bonnie).
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Pryor Creek Bar and Café.
For full obituary, go to www.michelottisawyers.com.
