Susan K. Slate, 66, of Billings, Montana died Oct. 5, 2020 at her home in Billings. Susan was born Feb. 24, 1954 in Harlowton, Montana, the daughter of Don and Pat Taylor. She graduated from Fairfield High School in 1972. Susan met her husband, Roy, in Drummond, Montana, and married Nov. 10, 1984, at the Taylor Ranch in Helmville, Montana. Susan worked at the Drummond Vet Clinic, and later with her parents on the ranch. She worked at the Red Lodge Hospital as a purchasing manager until the couple moved to Billings. She then worked at Osco Pharmacy as a Pharmacy Technician until she retired.
Survivors include her husband Roy, parents Don and Pat Taylor of Great Falls, sister Jerry (Jim) Schwartz of Great Falls, brother Don L. Taylor of Helena, along with many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to RiverStone Health Hospice or Breakfast Flakes, Cat Country Radio. A celebration of life to be at Smith West Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m.
