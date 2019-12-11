Susan Marie Betz, age 76, lost her several year battle with serious health issues on Dec. 5, 2019. She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, Feb. 1, 1943, to Robert and Marie Aikenhead. She spent short childhood periods in Kalamazoo, Michigan and Salem Ohio, before settling with her parents and younger brother Dave in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Pittsburgh, where she attended high school and was active in chorus and played the flute in the marching and orchestral bands. She was a graduate of Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, with a Masters Degree from Michigan State University. She served as a teacher and guidance counselor in the American Schools of the US Army bases in Frankfurt, Germany and Vicenza, Italy. She met and married Fred Betz who was a Captain in the Army in Vicenza, Italy on August 2, 1973. Their daughter Stephanie was born in Italy in 1978.
Susan will be remembered for her beautiful, professionally-trained soprano singing voice, and enjoyed performing with her church choir and with the Billings Symphony Chorale for 35 years. Susan was an important part of the church hospitality. She welcomed the homeless in a way few did. She spent many years with STEP (Support and Techniques for Empowering People) as their intake coordinator, providing community based services for at-risk children and adults with disabilities. Susan was also a Master Gardener, did volunteer gardening work at First Congregational church & especially at ZooMontana.
Susan is survived by her loving husband, Fred of Billings; daughter Stephanie and grandson’s Xander of Phoenix and Angelo of Billings, and her brother David of Pacific Palisades, California. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Billings Symphony Chorale or ZooMontana. A celebration of life memorial service is being planned for late Jan. or early Feb. 2020.
