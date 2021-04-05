Susan Marie Ganyaw was welcomed on August 14, 1959 to the home of Delores McMullen and to Austin Ganyaw of Great Falls, Montana.

Susan went to nursing school starting in Billings and graduating in Great Falls. Susan was married to Douglas Liudahl on April 18, 1992 in Idaho Falls, Idaho at the Idaho Falls Temple. Susan worked for Montana State University system, Residential Support Services, and most recently at Charter Spectrum.

She is survived by her son Dustin John Liudahl, Jonathan Daniel Liudahl, and Daughter Emily Ann Liudahl of Billings. Susan has a nephew Ryan Ritter of Spokane, Washington, and brother Michael Ganyaw of Runnels, Iowa. Susan's memories with her friends Lynn Talovich of Riverton, WY and Pat Appleby of Florence, MT will forever be in our hearts. Susan went to live with her heavenly father on March 27, 2021.

Services will be held for Susan at 1711 6th St. W. the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on April 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. Flowers may be brought the day of service.