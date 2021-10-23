Susan Marie McLaughlin Mackey

Susie, 62, was born in Billings on Nov. 20, 1958, to Bert Patrick and Fern Dallas McLaughlin. She died unexpectedly at home on Monday. There are no words to express her family's sorrow at her passing.

Susie attended Holy Rosary Elementary School and graduated from Billings Central Catholic High School in 1977.

She married the love of her life, Randy Mackey, on August 29th, 1981, in Red Lodge, joining a ready-made family with three young daughters.

Susie was a unique person — kind to everyone. While she suffered for nearly 40 years with rheumatoid arthritis, she was always concerned about others, especially her family. There was nothing she wouldn't do to fix a hurt finger or hurt feeling. She had a heart as big as the Big Sky.

For many years, Randy's job with Bechtel Corporation moved them around the country every two or three years, from Vermont to Phoenix, Pennsylvania to Las Vegas, until they settled in Richland, Wash., where they resided for a number of years. Susie made every new home their forever home. Four years ago, Susie and Randy moved home to Billings to be near family.