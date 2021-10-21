Susan McLaughlin Mackey, beloved and caring wife, mother, sister and friend, was born Nov. 20, 1958, to Fern Dallas and Bert Patrick McLaughlin. She was the fifth child of seven and passed away on Oct. 18, 2021. She was married to Randy Mackey for 40 years. Susie was a beautiful person inside and out. Now she is free of pain and joins Mom and Dad and Laurie in heaven. There will be a viewing from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Cremation and Funeral Gallery, 29 Eighth Street West, Billings, with reception to follow. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.