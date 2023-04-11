Susan P. Peacock passed away peacefully on March 1, 2023, after a lengthy illness. She was born to Jim and Flo Plemmons on September 15, 1941, in Newark, New Jersey.

She graduated from Walkertown High School in North Carolina in 1959. Susan graduated from Richmond Professional Institute in Virginia with a B.A. in Retailing in 1963 and then worked in sales. Around 1969, she drove her Corvair to the West coast to work in newspaper advertising and related affairs in California. Susan moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1974, where she owned her own business and became a top real estate sales associate. In Alaska, Susan was a member of several car clubs and the Foster Parents Association of Alaska.

She moved to Billings, Montana, in 2004 to be closer to family. In Billings, she joined the Newcomers Club, the Parkinson's Group, and was involved with many car clubs in Montana, thoroughly enjoying going on road trips for a few days or weeks. Throughout her life, Susan had a heart for foster children and a love of animals. She frequently volunteered at animal shelters and was a "Neuterite," assisting at low-cost spay and neuter clinics in Billings and all over Montana. Susan also enjoyed traveling and playing golf with her many friends.

Susan is survived by her partner of over 40 years, Graham Beckett of Billings, Montana; son, Matt Smith of Alaska; stepson, Davey (Vera) Smith of Florida; foster daughter, Angela Olson of Alaska; stepson, Glenn (Colleen) Beckett of Broadview, Montana; stepdaughter, Eileen Beckett of Kalispell, Montana; and by eight grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Julia (Frank) Newton and nephew, Lanny, of North Carolina.

Cremation has taken place.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 West Wicks Lane, Billings, Montana, with reception following.