Susan R. Cougill, formally of Ryegate, peacefully passed away on September 9. She was born November 9, 1953, in Billings, Montana to Vernon and Bernice (Morton) Ballard. She was the oldest of 4 siblings. She graduated from Billings West High School in 1972. She married Gregory Brabec in September of 1972. To this union 3 children were born, Jennifer Lee, Kristin Joan, and Joseph Brian. She later married Frederick Stanley Cougill III on December 29, 2006.

Susan made her career in hospital administration, first at the Billings Clinic and then in Miles City, MT and finally in Nome, AK. During her retirement she found enjoyment in working part time with the Golden Valley County Sheriff's Department. After Stan's passing, Susan moved to Laurel to be closer to her daughter Kristie and her family. Although she missed the country life of Ryegate, she enjoyed seeing her daughter and grandchildren more. She will especially miss her dog, Roscoe, who is also lost without her.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Stan; and nephews Alan Ballard and Micheal George.

She is survived by daughters Jennifer (Gary) Grams of Port Orchard, WA, their children Zachary and Nicholas; Kristin (Derrick) Fox of Laurel, MT, their children Kristopher, Ava, Tanzy, Brock; son Joseph (Deborah) Brabec of Wichita, KS their children Dalton, Lauren, Kaitlyn; stepchildren Tabitha Apple, Brandon Cougill, and Jessica Hackett; sisters Patricia (Danny) Ballard, Janet (Donny) Schutt, Linda (Bill) Jones, and brother James (Jamie) Ballard; Great Aunt Thelma VanSky and Great Uncle Delbert (Virginia) Ballard; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, September 19 at Smith Chapel West in Billings, Montana, a light luncheon to follow. Stan and Susan wished that their remains be scattered together.

Please visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com to leave a message of condolence for Susan's family.

The family would like to extend special thanks to her dear friend Kathy Jones and the care team at St. Vincent's Health Care Center.