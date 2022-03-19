Susan Renee VanLuvanee (Suey to those who knew her best), 59, of Billings, passed away on March 16 in the loving arms of her family after a courageously hard-fought battle with cancer.

Sue was born in Billings on June 12, 1962, to James and Elizabeth Worthington. She graduated from Billings West High in 1980. After graduating, Sue went to work for Three Sisters before beginning a career at Dillard's in 1984 that spanned 37 years, delighting customers and coworkers alike with her quick wit and unmatched sense of humor.

She married Grant VanLuvanee in 1989 and throughout their 32 wonderful years together, Suey took a little fire out of “Big G” and Grant ignited a spark in her. Their proudest achievement was raising their two daughters.

Sue was a devoted wife, mom, grandma, sister, and friend. Her life revolved around spending time and taking care of her family. She loved Sunday night family dinners and playing a good game of marbles with her closest friends. Her greatest joys in life were Friday nights playing Bingo, watching her grandson's sporting events, and camping with her family in the summer.

Sue is survived by her mother, Betty; her husband, Grant; her two children, Chelsea VanLuvanee, and Callie (Bryce) Baker; two grandchildren, Bentyn and Marley; her three sisters, Debbie, Kathy, and Mary; and her brother, Steve.

She was welcomed into heaven by her father, Jim.

The funeral service will be Friday, March 25 at 2 p.m. at Smith West Chapel.

Memorials can be made to education funds for Sue's grandchildren. Sue has asked that you enjoy every second with your loved ones because you never know what tomorrow brings. And when you see Big G out and about, take care of him and buy him a beer.