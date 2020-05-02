× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Susie Becker, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, went to be with our heavenly father on April 16, 2020, at 10:17 p.m.

She was born on June 23, 1962, on the USAG Stuttgart Army Base in Stuttgart, Germany. She grew up in Billings and went to Catholic school. She graduated from Billings Central High School on May 18, 1980.

She was the owner, operator and head baker of Montana Sue's Baked Goods and Sweets. She also worked at Home Depot. She loved what she did, and did what she loved.

She poured her love and heart into everyone and everything she did. She poured her love into everything she made. She was devoted and dedicated to God and the church, tithing her talent with love, coffee, and her yummy treats. She was a friend to all.