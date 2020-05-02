Susie Becker, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, went to be with our heavenly father on April 16, 2020, at 10:17 p.m.
She was born on June 23, 1962, on the USAG Stuttgart Army Base in Stuttgart, Germany. She grew up in Billings and went to Catholic school. She graduated from Billings Central High School on May 18, 1980.
She was the owner, operator and head baker of Montana Sue's Baked Goods and Sweets. She also worked at Home Depot. She loved what she did, and did what she loved.
She poured her love and heart into everyone and everything she did. She poured her love into everything she made. She was devoted and dedicated to God and the church, tithing her talent with love, coffee, and her yummy treats. She was a friend to all.
She was preceded in death by her mother Caroline Margaret Siler; father Robert Calvin Siler; and her brothers George Michael Siler and Paul James Siler. Susie left behind her husband Craig Becker; her daughter Suzette Maris Comstock (her husband Tony and her grandkids Jayden and Bryden); her sons Charlie Maris (his wife Kemba Opio) and Eric Maris (his wife Kami); her brother Mark Siler (his wife Robbyn); her sisters Mary Frohlich, Debbie Eldridge, Lisa Siler Morehouse (her husband James), and Becki Jo Miller. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews along with many other beloved family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on June 23, 2020 at Elevation Church in Billings.
Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolences for the family.
