Susie Dianne Bentley (or Sue, but not Susan), born December 30, 1950, in Glendale, California, passed from this world suddenly on July 15, at the age of 71. She is survived by her husband Steve, her son Timothy, her mother Lucille Morrison of Jackson, California, her sister Jeannie Vodden, and grandchildren Natasha, Sasha, and Chloe. Visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com for full obituary.