× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sylvia Grossman, 96, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, of natural causes.

Sylvia is survived by her daughter Judy Staudinger (Phil) and her son Rudy Grossman Jr. (Vicky).

She is survived by three grandchildren: Rudy Grossman III (Ris'a), Dustin Grossman, and Philip Staudinger (Misty). Sylvia is survived by three great grandchildren: Wyatt Grossman (Linnaya), Kaitlyn Staudinger, and Nathan Staudinger.

She wants to thank all her friends for their concerns and caring. She loved all her friends so very much and they loved her too.

A very special thanks to the management and staff at Aspen View retirement apartments as they went out of their way to care for Sylvia.

Sylvia was such a Grand Lady and always dressed to the hilt. She will be missed immensely. No formal services are planned.

To plant a tree in memory of Sylvia Grossman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.