Sylvia Hoffman

Sylvia Marie Mastvelten Hoffman lived a full life and passed peacefully in her sleep the morning of June 24, 2020. She was born August 13, 1928, in Savage, where she grew up as one of twelve children. A graduate of Savage High School, Sylvia started being of service to her community at an early age. In fact, during WWII, she worked at the beet factory at Sidney. In 1947, she married the love of her life, Michael Hoffman, in Sidney.

Together, she and Michael raised five children. A homemaker, Sylvia found time for coffee breaks with neighbors and being a volunteer in those areas where her children were active. Her involvement included Girl Scouts, 4H, Boy Scouts, and County Extension Women's Group. She supported the team sports where her children were active.

Sylvia was active in her community, being dedicated to her family, friends, and a variety of activities. She and Michael worked as election judges, bowled in two leagues, delivered Meals on Wheels, and were competitors in the Big Sky State Games as well as senior Olympics. Sylvia also helped with funeral luncheons at church and was a hairdresser at local nursing homes.