Sylvia Hoffman

Sylvia Marie Mastvelten Hoffman lived a full life and passed peacefully in her sleep the morning of June 24, 2020. She was born August 13, 1928, in Savage, where she grew up as one of twelve children. A graduate of Savage High School, Sylvia started being of service to her community at an early age. In fact, during WWII, she worked at the beet factory at Sidney. In 1947, she married the love of her life, Michael Hoffman, in Sidney.

Together, she and Michael raised five children. A homemaker, Sylvia found time for coffee breaks with neighbors and being a volunteer in those areas where her children were active. Her involvement included Girl Scouts, 4H, Boy Scouts, and County Extension Women's Group. She supported the team sports where her children were active.

Sylvia was active in her community, being dedicated to her family, friends, and a variety of activities. She and Michael worked as election judges, bowled in two leagues, delivered Meals on Wheels, and were competitors in the Big Sky State Games as well as senior Olympics. Sylvia also helped with funeral luncheons at church and was a hairdresser at local nursing homes.

Family was important. As her children married, she became a devoted grandmother of 13 and great grandma to 23. Sylvia supported her grandchildren by being present for births, providing daycare, and attending activities, sporting events, and life milestones.

She is survived by Michael, her loving husband of 73 years, in addition to her children Bill (Debbie), Diann (Dominique) Diatta, Larry (Debbie), Yvonne Bader, and Greg (Evelyn).

Funeral Services will be held at St. Bernard's Catholic Church on July 1, 2020 at 11 a.m., with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation 1:30-5 Tuesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Donations may be made in Sylvia's name to St. Bernard's Catholic Church or a charity of one's choice. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

Service information

Jul 1
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
11:00AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
226 Wicks Lane
Billings, MT 59105
Jun 30
Visitation
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
1:30PM-5:00PM
Dahl Funeral Chapel
10 Yellowstone Avenue
Billings, MT 59101
