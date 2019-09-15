Sylvia M. Harpster, 84, passed away peacefully at the RiverStone Health Hospice on Sept. 11, of pancreatic cancer. From her birth in Jan., 1935, to her death on Wednesday, Sylvia nourished those around her with faith, love, and laughter. She was born in Baker to Fred and Melvina (Sparks) Korneychuk, the oldest of four children. She met Rex Harpster at a church social, and they later married Dec. 26, 1955. Together, they made a loving home for their children, Rick (Susan), Tim, Brenda (Scott) Mattheis, and Kara (Marv) Holloway.
She loved cooking, sewing, and homemaking. In later years, Sylvia and Rex enjoyed traveling and doing volunteer work with Hardhats for Christ and Youth Haven Ranch.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, four children, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one sister, two brothers, one half-brother, one step-brother. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, step-mother, step-brother, grandchild, and two great-grandchildren.
At Sylvia's request, there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to RiverStone Health Hospice, 123 S. 27 St, Billings, MT 59101, riverstonehealth.org/give. The family wishes to thank everyone at RiverStone Health Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion. She was in loving and capable hands as she prepared to walk through Heaven's gate to be with the Lord.
