 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sylvia R. Hafner

  • 0
Sylvia R. Hafner

Sylvia R. Hafner passed away in her sleep on July 27.

Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 537 Grand Avenue, Billings, on August 2 at 11 a.m. See full obituary at www.cfgbillings.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why health savings accounts are so important later in life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News