Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, Sylvia Turns Plenty Gone passed to the other side camp on July 31, with her family by her side. Sylvia was born on June 6, 1929 to Ralph Sr. and Rose (DeCrane) Turns Plenty. During her childhood she was raised by her grandparents Turns the Enemy Back Plenty and Lucy Hill. To view the full obituary and share memories with the family, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com