Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, Sylvia Turns Plenty Gone passed to the other side camp on July 31, with her family by her side. Sylvia was born on June 6, 1929 to Ralph Sr. and Rose (DeCrane) Turns Plenty. During her childhood she was raised by her grandparents Turns the Enemy Back Plenty and Lucy Hill. To view the full obituary and share memories with the family, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.