 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sylvia Turns Plenty Gone

  • 0
Sylvia Turns Plenty Gone

Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, Sylvia Turns Plenty Gone passed to the other side camp on July 31, with her family by her side. Sylvia was born on June 6, 1929 to Ralph Sr. and Rose (DeCrane) Turns Plenty. During her childhood she was raised by her grandparents Turns the Enemy Back Plenty and Lucy Hill. To view the full obituary and share memories with the family, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Psychologists weigh in on what makes a successful relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News