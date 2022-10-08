T. Edward ‘Ed’ Parks, 88, of Billings, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 5.

Ed was born on Feb. 21, 1934, in Billings, to Leslie and Phyllis Parks. Ed worked his entire career as a pressman for the Billings Gazette. He was a longstanding member of St. Thomas parish, the Knights of Columbus, the Elks (BPOE) and the Stardusters square dancing club.

His hobbies included bowling and coin collecting. He was a master craftsman in his wood shop, where he had a passion for creating keepsakes and memories for friends and family.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Audrey; his children, Doug (Sherry) of Boise, Idaho, Kathy (Rick) Judd of Lacey, Washington, son Jay (Sharon) of Snohomish, Washington; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He is now at peace in heaven with his parents and two sisters, Shirley and Lorraine.

There will be a rosary service at 7 p.m. the evening of Thursday, Oct. 13, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.

A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive.

In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to St. Thomas Parish or the charity of your choosing.