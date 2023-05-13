Joe was born in Brownfield, TX to Shelton and John Nell Threet on August 25, 1950. He went to heaven on May 10 after a short illness.

Please visit Smiths Funeral Home website for the full obituary, www.smithfuneralchapels.com.

A memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 19 at the First Baptist Church of Billings at 218 N 34th Street. Services will be at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow.