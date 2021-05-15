Tabaea Rose Kautz

On April 16, 2021, Tabaea (Taby) Rose Kautz passed into the loving arms of God at the age of 66. She was born to Henry and Rose (Wagenman) Kautz on May 8, 1954. Taby's early childhood was spent on the family farm on the Huntley Project where she had many fond memories of playing in the sheepherder's wagon, spending time with animals, as well as following her Dad around. After moving into town, she attended and graduated from Billings Senior High.

Taby worked a variety of jobs until she found her passion as a secretary at Adult Education with Billings School District II. There, she took great joy in helping students and watching them succeed. Taby loved muscle cars and enjoyed driving her own in her younger years, especially her GTO, Mustang, and El Camino. If she could have, however, she would have rather driven a John Deere tractor. From her years on the farm and throughout her life, John Deere decorated her home and her heart. Her love of animals ran through her life as well. Anyone who met Taby would almost certainly hear about her cat Roscoe, who was a great companion and who cared for her as much as she cared for him. Working in her yard and growing flowers in her garden were beloved pastimes. Her peonies and moon flowers were the biggest and most beautiful on the whole block. Taby was very creative. She loved to crochet, always making dishcloths and afghans for her friends and family. She also made many other beautiful things using her skills with plastic canvas and embroidery. Music was also a huge part of her life, stemming from the 14 years that she took piano lessons as a young girl. She loved a variety of music and spent lots of time listening to her favorites, which ranged from Frank Sinatra to Eric Clapton.