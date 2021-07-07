Tabaea (Taby) Rose Kautz
There will be a Celebration of Life for Tabaea (Taby) Rose Kautz on Saturday July 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Mayflower Congregational church. Masks will be required.
Tabaea (Taby) Rose Kautz
