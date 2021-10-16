Tamaria Dawn Munguia Yelvington

Tami was born April 13, 1961 in Great Falls, MT. She was the middle child with an older brother Ricardo and a younger brother Roberto. She grew up in a close Christian home learning Bible principles and an appreciation for the beauty of creation as the family enjoyed their frequent camping trips to the Beartooth Mountains south of Red lodge with family and friends.
From a young age she was interested in the legal profession. During her senior year in high school she was happy to work for Willis and Blair Jones at the Jones Law Firm. In time she was married and gave her full attention to raising her son Brandon. She returned to work when Herbergers opened a store downtown in the previous Hart Albin location. She stayed with the company when they relocated to Rimrock Mall and in time she moved into a management position. However her ongoing interest in the legal profession prompted her to apply for a position with Attorney Fred Snodgrass and she was so pleased when she was hired. Her career with Fred Law Firm was just what she wanted. She worked hard, studied and became a Paralegal. For the last 12 years she enjoyed going to her office even after her illness and COVID-19 made that difficult. She was still employed there when she passed away. A close bond had developed with the Snodgrass family, Fred, his wife Judge Jeanne Walker and their children Regan and Remington. Their kind support for Tami especially as her illness progressed will always be remembered and appreciated by her family.
Tami enjoyed watching sports on TV and created some great memories with her son Brandon when they flew to Denver to attend Colorado Avalanche and Denver Broncos games. She watched tennis with her Dad and had definite favorite players.
Tami was diagnosed with stage four cancer five years and four months ago. Her constant smiles and her endurance in coping with the indignities and affects of her treatments were amazing. Tami will be remembered for her positive attitude and spiritual strength. She did not want anyone to be sad or feel sorry for her. Tami was baptized in her late teens as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Her strong Christian faith carried her through the bad days and her Bible based hope for the future gave her the strength to stay positive. Despite her illness she never missed her weekly Bible education meetings. Interestingly in March of 2020 due to COVID-19 these meetings went virtual on Zoom. Now she could attend the meeting in Havre, MT with her brother Rob and his wife Penny on Tuesdays. That congregation welcomed her with open arms, enjoying her smile and her expressions of faith. She developed close friendships there this last year. On Wednesday she would use Zoom to attend the meeting in Sarasota Florida with her Mom and Dad and the many friends she met on her frequent visits to see her parents. Thursday evening she could Zoom in locally where she had lifelong friends. She also continued to share actively in the Christian ministry by writing scriptural letters of encouragement to people in the community until the week before she passed away. Tami enjoyed knitting and many friends have afghans she made with love for them. She also enjoyed children and they responded to her sincere interest in them and became her friends. They will miss her attention and conversations.
Tami was grateful for the care she received these last five years from Dr. Troy Fiddler and Dr. Frank Lamm and the many kind technicians at the St. Vincent Frontier Cancer Center. Her family adds their thanks.
Tami was able to spend her last weeks at home as her brother Rob and sister in law Penny cared for her with help and guidance from the kind professionals from RiverStone Hospice.
Tami passed away Sunday Oct. 10, 2021.
Although our hearts are breaking we share Tami's faith in Gods promise at John 5:28,29 for a resurrection of our lost loved ones under the Kingdom arrangement Jesus taught us to pray for in the Lord's Prayer. Then as Revelation 21: 4 explains there will be no more tears, no death and no more cancer!
Tami was predeceased by her infant brother Timothy and her older brother Rick Munguia.
She is survived by her beloved son Brandon Yelvington her brother Rob Munguia and sister in law Penny of Havre, MT and her parents Frank and Kay Lee Munguia of Sarasota, Florida.
We will honor Tami's request for no memorial service.
