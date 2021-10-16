Tamaria Dawn Munguia Yelvington

Tami was diagnosed with stage four cancer five years and four months ago. Her constant smiles and her endurance in coping with the indignities and affects of her treatments were amazing. Tami will be remembered for her positive attitude and spiritual strength. She did not want anyone to be sad or feel sorry for her. Tami was baptized in her late teens as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Her strong Christian faith carried her through the bad days and her Bible based hope for the future gave her the strength to stay positive. Despite her illness she never missed her weekly Bible education meetings. Interestingly in March of 2020 due to COVID-19 these meetings went virtual on Zoom. Now she could attend the meeting in Havre, MT with her brother Rob and his wife Penny on Tuesdays. That congregation welcomed her with open arms, enjoying her smile and her expressions of faith. She developed close friendships there this last year. On Wednesday she would use Zoom to attend the meeting in Sarasota Florida with her Mom and Dad and the many friends she met on her frequent visits to see her parents. Thursday evening she could Zoom in locally where she had lifelong friends. She also continued to share actively in the Christian ministry by writing scriptural letters of encouragement to people in the community until the week before she passed away. Tami enjoyed knitting and many friends have afghans she made with love for them. She also enjoyed children and they responded to her sincere interest in them and became her friends. They will miss her attention and conversations.