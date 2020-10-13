Tamra Lynn Hayes

On the morning of Oct. 5, 2020, Tamra ‘Tammy' Lynn Hayes passed away suddenly at the age of 62 in St. Peter's Hospital in Helena, Montana. She is the first daughter and second child of Francis Belgarde Hayes and Leatrice Joy Green Hayes.

Tamra was born in Glasgow, Montana, on Dec. 14, 1957. Her naturally curly hair embraced her head like she embraced life. Due to her natural poise, professional photographers offered her a modeling position in when the family lived in California. Her parents did not feel it was appropriate for her at the time.

Tamra lived in a variety of states. She participated in the ‘Hayes Olympics' a family activity involving running, biking, jumping and throwing objects. She loved staying with her grandparents in Oswego, Montana. She assisted in helping her grandparents with their family business and various animals from dogs and cats to monkeys and geese. She joined her siblings in raiding the rhubarb of grandma and jumping on hay bales of grandpa. She met her grandparents' foster children and life long friends Jackie Silva Johnson and Dorene Finley.