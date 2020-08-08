You have permission to edit this article.
On July 18th, 2020, God called Taneigha Elizabeth Glasgow (Nanny) to heaven to reunite with her beloved Mom.

Taneigha was born at St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings on Sept. 20, 1994. She began her early education at Broadwater School, Lewis and Clark Jr. High and then graduating from Senior High School in 2013. Years later she realized her dream and started her post-high school education at the Boise Barber College in Meriden Idaho. During Taneigha's journey through life, she gathered many friends due to her selfless ways and never-ending Love. Her wide smile and infectious laugh, along with her firm handshake will live on forever in our memories. Temporary Forever.

Taneigha Elizabeth is survived by her Father Tom Glasgow (Rose and Steven); her sister Torri Hunter Hembd (John); her two brothers Tim Kaczmarek Jr (Mandy), Trevor Kaczmarek (Jacey); her five uncles Bob Glasgow, Randy Hunter (Tana), Ricky Hunter (Donna), Rusty Hunter (Lisa) and Hokey Hunter. Also, her nine nephews and nieces, with Tyrel and Tasia holding a very special place in her heart. Temporary Forever.

There will be a Remembrance Celebration at Pioneer Park on Taneigha's birthday, Sept. 20th at 1 pm. until 4 pm.

To plant a tree in memory of Taneigha Glasgow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

