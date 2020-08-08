Taneigha Glasgow

Taneigha was born at St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings on Sept. 20, 1994. She began her early education at Broadwater School, Lewis and Clark Jr. High and then graduating from Senior High School in 2013. Years later she realized her dream and started her post-high school education at the Boise Barber College in Meriden Idaho. During Taneigha's journey through life, she gathered many friends due to her selfless ways and never-ending Love. Her wide smile and infectious laugh, along with her firm handshake will live on forever in our memories. Temporary Forever.