Tanner Laine-Wade Stern, the child of Sady Stern, was born quiet on August 1 at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings. Although Tanner wasn't given the opportunity to live and grow, he left a mark on his mom and other family, who will never forget him. "An angel in the book of life wrote down my baby's birth and then whispered as she closed the book… 'Too Beautiful For Earth'."