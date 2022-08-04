Tanner Laine-Wade Stern, the child of Sady Stern, was born quiet on August 1 at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings. Although Tanner wasn't given the opportunity to live and grow, he left a mark on his mom and other family, who will never forget him. "An angel in the book of life wrote down my baby's birth and then whispered as she closed the book… 'Too Beautiful For Earth'."
Those left to miss him include is mother Sady Stern of Billings; Sady's sister Mariah Stern and numerous others who have shown Sady support along the way.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 7 at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 W. Wicks Lane, in Billings Heights. A potluck will follow, and those attending are encouraged to bring a dish to share.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
