Teagan Madsen

Our sweet, energetic Teagan was called to be with the Heavenly Father on July 24, 2020. Teagan was born on March 28, 2019, at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings. Although such a short life was lived, it was a life full of adventure and love. There were rare moments when you would see her sitting still. She was always on the go, go, go from the time she woke up to the time she went down for a nap or bedtime. She loved playing in the water, her dogs, food, and everyone she ever met. Her smile, laugh, and personality will be engraved on our hearts and in our lives forever. Teagan, mom and dad love you so so so much. You may be gone, but you will never be forgotten.