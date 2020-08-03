Teagan Madsen

Our sweet, energetic Teagan was called to be with the Heavenly Father on July 24, 2020. Teagan was born on March 28, 2019, at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings. Although such a short life was lived, it was a life full of adventure and love. There were rare moments when you would see her sitting still. She was always on the go, go, go from the time she woke up to the time she went down for a nap or bedtime. She loved playing in the water, her dogs, food, and everyone she ever met. Her smile, laugh, and personality will be engraved on our hearts and in our lives forever. Teagan, mom and dad love you so so so much. You may be gone, but you will never be forgotten.
Teagan is preceded in death by Uncle TJ Schreiner and Great Grandpa Madsen. She is survived by her parents Ashley and Blaine Madsen; grandparents Bill and Jackie Madsen, Kim and Matt Shanks, and Dave Crooks; great grandparents Jim and Sue Belanger, Sharon and Steve Boutilier, Linda Madsen, Tom and Treva Crooks, and J.C. and Wendy Lowman; great-great grandma Dorothy Souther; uncles Riley Madsen, Charlie Madsen, Chad Brown, Patrick Crooks, and Garret Crooks; aunts Kaitlyn Madsen, Bianca Brown, Maddy Schreiner, Britney Stewart, Megan Stewart, Molly Crooks, Emma Crooks and Ella Crooks; cousins Tylee Madsen, Addy McFarland, Xander and Freya Brown, and many more loving relatives.
Cremation has taken place, and we will have a Celebration of Life on August 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Verke residence.
