Tearra Marie Garate was born Jan. 1, 1961 and passed away at home Oct. 30, 2021.

Tearra started attending boulder at the age of seven. She spent most of her life there until March of 2003 she moved to Lake Elmo Group Home in Billings MT. She attended BTI East during the day, filling her time with lots of activities. Tearra had an amazing smile and a witty sense of humor, she loved her sticks and “pluckies”.

Tearra made friends everywhere she went and was deemed the princess. She enjoyed going on walks, picking out the perfect stick and hanging out with her friends and roommates. In January of 2021, after a series of hospitalizations she was put on Palliative care, where she had great staff taking care of her.

We would like to thank Lake Elmo group home, BTI East, BTI West, RiverStone Hospice, Cindy Rehling and the guardianship counsel for the dedication, care and love they provided Tearra. A big shout out to Kris Mcfadyean and Kimmy Moyer for choosing Tearra to live at Lake Elmo Group Home, she will be missed greatly by all.

Services will be held at BTI East 917 1st Ave North on Dec. 3, 2021 at 3 p.m.