Ted Edward Amsbaugh was born June 2, 1930 in Bottineau, North Dakota to Fay and Ruth Elayer Amsbaugh. He graduated from Bottineau High School in 1948 and attended the State School of Forestry in Bottineau. Ted cherished his upbringing in North Dakota, often reminiscing on painting fences for honey during the Great Depression, fishing and hunting with his father and brother, and spending time at Lake Metigoshe.

He began his career as a scout for Shell Oil in the 1950s and graduated to the land department. After leaving Shell, he worked for the United Way of Denver for a year before returning to the oil and gas industry as a land man for several other companies until his retirement. While working for Shell, he met Sharon Long, and they were married in Denver in 1957. To this union were born two children, Traci and Clay, who were the center of his world. After retiring in the 1980s, Ted and Sharon split their time between Lake Metigoshe and Billings, Montana to be near their grandkids. Just like Ted, the grandkids cherished their annual trip to the Turtle Mountains, floating out on the lake, sitting behind “Gramps” on the four-wheeler for a ride through the hills, and sizing up all the shed antlers collected. Throughout Ted's life, one of the highlights of his year were the annual hunting and fishing trips he took with his closest friends.

A big part of Ted's life was in service to his community as reflected in his military service, as a proud Freemason, his work for United Way, dedication as a Broomfield City Council Member (1963-1965), and his continuous contributions to local charities. We will always remember Ted's bull-headedness and good humor, and most of all, his endless generosity for those he cared about.

On Jan. 31, 2022, Ted passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Charles, and sister, Ruthie May; wife, Sharon; son, Clay, and daughter, Traci (Baum). He is survived by his son-in-law, Steve (Baum); grandchildren, Jeff (Trisha) of Bismarck, North Dakota and Lara and Katie Baum, both of Denver, Colorado; and great grandchildren, Owen and Hannah.

A special thanks to the graciousness of his neighbors, Irish family, and family friends, in particular dear friend and caregiver Connie Rasmussen and long-time neighbor and friend Scott Armstrong.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary.

A celebration of life will also be held at a later date in Boulder, Colorado. Ted will be laid to rest with his family at the base of the Flatirons.