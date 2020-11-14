Ted Moore, age 91, of Billings died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. He was born April 30, 1929 in Worden, Montana, the son of Frank and Lydia (Staib) Moore. He married Pat Cross on April 16, 1955 in Billings. He served in the U.S. Army in 1951. Ted retired from the Billings Police Dept after 22 years. He was then Chief of Security at Billings Logan Airport. Ted was a Hunter Safety Instructor for 51 years, and also volunteered with the Boy Scouts, the Red Cross, and Little Britches Rodeo. He was a Mason, and was in the Motorcycle Brigade of Al Bedoo Shrine. Survivors include his son, Ted Moore, daughter-in-law Suzette and grandson Eric. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years.