Being born in 1925 gave Ted P. Godwin a front row seat in experiencing major historic events in America for the next 93 years, beginning with the oil boom in Oklahoma and Texas. During WWII, he flew as Staff Sergeant in a B29 over the South Pacific. Counted as one of 'the greatest generation,' he held to the belief that hard work and dedication result in success. His life consisted of being an exceptional athlete in football, softball and golf; a successful businessman in the auto and hospitality industry; as well as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Ted passed away on July 15, 2019, to the sadness of his daughter, Sharon; and four grandchildren, Spencer Olsen (Karina), Neil Olsen, Shelley Olsen Braz (Dan) and Eric Olsen (Niki). He adored his family: wife, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Especially enjoyable were the occasions to catch up on the events of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His devoted wife of 64 years, Martha, passed four years earlier. Ted was preceded in death by his parents, sister Charlene, brother-in-law Russ and nephew Teddy.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., followed by interment at the Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared at www.michelottisawyers.com.
