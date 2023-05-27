Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A kind, gentle and humble man of GOD, Ted Robert Baldwin died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at home. Now he has stepped into Eternity with Jesus! Absent from the body, present with the Lord.

Ted was born in Billings to William and Eugenie (Wise) Baldwin. He grew up in Billings and Seattle. Ted enlisted in the Air Force at the age of 17 and served from 1955 to 1965. He married Barbara Fowlkes and saw three daughters born to him. Roxy, Cheri, and Michelle. After returning from Okinawa, Ted served at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls. Shortly after returning to Billings with his family, his first marriage ended in divorce. Ted worked for Sweetheart Bakery for 23 years, St. Vincents for 6 years and Golden Corral for 6 years. His work ethics were top of the line!

Ted met Sharon, the love of his life, at a Martial arts class in 1988 and they were married in 1989. With their marriage, Ted inherited three sons, Jason, Phil, and Tom aka Woody. Ted studied and performed martial arts since the early 60's and most of that at Parks Martial Arts here in Billings.

Ted lost both of his parents and all their siblings, along with his baby daughter, Michelle, and his grandson Nik Doty. Surviving him are his wife, Sharon, daughters Roxy (Jerry) Lawver and Cheri (Roy) Brim, brothers Emory Lindgard and Glenn Baldwin, sons, Jason (Haley) Ausen, Phil (Heather) Ausen and Tom aka Woody Ausen. Ted and Sharon had 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Family was precious to Ted and fancied his love and life will all.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Smith Funeral Chapel Downtown from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Full military honors of burial will be performed at Yellowstone National Cemetery out of Laurel at 9:00 a.m. on June 1st, 2023. Following the burial, a service will be held starting at 11:00 at Smith Funeral Chapel, 925 S. 27th St., Billings, MT, 59101.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Wicks Lane Baptist Church, 1605 Bench Blvd, Billings, MT, 59105 or the charity of your choice.