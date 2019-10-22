Ted was born June 18, 1989 to Leonard and Sara Wipf. He fought a courageous battle with cancer, which ended up taking his precious life October 11, 2019 at home with family by his side.
Adventurous, fun loving, contagious laugh and a smile that would brighten any room. Ted Wipf loved the life he lived and had a passion for farming and working cattle at the Martinsdale and Sunset Colonies. He also spent time working construction at the Sunset Colony. When he had extra time you could often find him fishing, enjoying a scrumptious duck dinner or throwing a saddle on a horse to go team roping, where he would make sure to indulge in Teresa’s super nachos. He really had fun teasing and playing with the kids, too! Ted took a liking to Jolene Hofer and they planned to marry.
Ted joined his grandparents, John and Anna Wipf, and Jake Kleinsasser; uncles, William & Ruben Kleinsasser, and Aunt Susanna in Heaven.
Ted is survived by his parents, sisters: Brenda, June and Ida (Will); brothers: Josh (Rhonda), and Jake; nephews: Jeremy and Gabriel; niece: Shaniah; very special friend: Jolene Hofer and family; Grandma Mary Kleinsasser and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ted also left behind many close friends outside of the Colony: Pelican, Miller’s, and Kautz families.
To know Ted, was to love him! Our family wishes to thank the St. Vincent doctors, nurses and therapists that helped Ted fight his battle.
