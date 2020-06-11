Tennille Renee Grossman
On Sunday, April 26, 2020, Tennille Renee (Ring) Grossman, loving wife and mother, passed at age 43. Taken by a disease she was too young to have, she succumbed after nearly six years of fighting.

Preceded in death by her father, Don; Tennille is survived by husband Aaron, sons Detrick and Evan, mother Teresa and step father John, sisters Melissa and Tami, brothers Aaron, Jake and Todd as well as countless extended family and friends.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no service is currently scheduled. A celebration of life ceremony will be announced here and through Heights Family Funeral Home (http://www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/families/)

In lieu of flowers, donations to help with 529 College Funds are appreciated and can be made here https://everloved.com/life-of/tennille-grossman/

