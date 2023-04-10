Terence Denis Keating (Terry), 59, passed away peacefully in his home on April 7, 2023. He was surrounded by his beloved family and dear friends he called his family. Terry was born in Oklahoma City, OK on January 17, 1964. He grew up in Billings, MT. He was a true Montana boy, always making sure to say yes to every adventure. He spoke fondly of his childhood and shared stories of woodsy and boisterous shenanigans. He attended Billings Central Catholic High School where he wrestled, was homecoming king and captain of the football team. He attended the University of Portland and seized the opportunity to travel to Salzburg, Austria on a study abroad program. An avid traveler and friendly face, he created wonderful memories and made lifelong friends. He finished his studies in civil engineering at Montana State University, and continued studying and teaching electrical engineering at Idaho State University. His move to Idaho was brought on by career opportunities - he worked at the Idaho National Lab, Westinghouse, LAM Research and ON Semiconductor. While with LAM, he worked on projects in Lyon, France; Catana, Sicily; and Avanzano, Italy.

One New Year's Eve, he met the love of his life Mary Angela Sedlmayer. He proposed December 9, 1995 and they married August 24,1996. Together, they built a beautiful life with their two daughters. He had a deep love for bringing people together to laugh and play. He enjoyed recreating in the outdoors, contributing to local theatre productions, and serving at Grace Lutheran Church as an elder. He loved traveling, skiing, water-skiing, participating in summer "fun-runs", and playing with the family's dogs. Some of Terry's favorite memories are being on stage with his girls and playing the role of Mr. Banks in the musical theatre version of "Mary Poppins," and Scrooge in "Scrooge."

Terry was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2020 and fought three hard years of chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Through his pain and neurological changes, his family would attest to his faith, strength, joy and perseverance. He would often testify to the labor of love of his caregivers, particularly his wife Mary, who walked with him every step of the way. He was continuously grateful for the staff at Portneuf Cancer Center, the Huntsman Cancer Institute, fellow patients, and the support of his friends, and the Grace Lutheran community along the way. He is infamous for his dry wit and, what his wife would call, "not appropriate" jokes, as well as his sonorous laugh and sharing a song wherever he went. He is preceded in death by his brother Pat and mother Anna Louise (Luke). He is survived by his wife Mary, daughters Hannah and Emma, father Tom, and siblings Tom (Kim), Mike (Barb), and Kathy (Joe) and extended family. His memory and love for life will live on through his family and dear friends.

His memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church on 1350 Baldy Avenue in Pocatello on April 13, 2023 at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the Keating Family invites you to make a donation in Terry's name to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Salt Lake City, which was a refuge and comfort in the struggle of battling cancer or to Grace Lutheran Church, which has been a continuous community of encouragement, support, and light.