After a courageous battle with cancer and then a stroke, Teri L. Carey took her last breath on September 10, with her loving husband holding her hand to the end.

The daughter of Jack and Dorthey McKee, Teri was born on March 28, 1956, in Great Falls, MT. She later grew up in Phillipsburg and Missoula.

Teri married the love of her life, John Carey, in Missoula on June 25, 1990. Together they have five children: Sheila, Matt, Shannon, Johnny, and Jimmy.

Teri and John started many businesses in Missoula and enjoyed working together raising the kids. In 1997, Teri and John opened their first laundromat, Splash N Dash. The laundromat was a true family run business complete with Teri's mom, Dorthey, behind the counter.

After the last of the five kids graduated from high school, Teri and John moved to Arizona. They enjoyed their time in the sun; they were able to explore the Southwest with their dogs, ride their horses, ATV's, and relax a bit.

On July 5, 2007, they were blessed with their first grandchild. After seeing Christina for the first time, they knew they needed to move back to Montana. Teri and John's family grew to include 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Moving back to Montana provided the opportunity to spend more time with her children grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Teri loved her family, riding horses, her dogs, reading, tending to her rose garden, camping, and fishing. Some of her happiest memories were cooking Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners gathered with family. She also enjoyed taking her grandkids fishing, horseback riding, and camping, including many adventures with her two oldest grandchildren, Christina and Chloe.

Teri's love of horses began in childhood. She spent many summers with her cousins riding and working on her grandfather's ranch in Dillion. That is where she honed her riding skills and her love for adventure. She also loved the time she spent being part of the Charlie Russell Riders. Teri also loved spending time with her sister, Tammy, and brother, Jeff.

She is greatly missed. Even though it's hard, we will continue our lives on earth without her, knowing we will see her again in Heaven. She is no longer in pain and for that we are grateful. She is watching over us and will continue sending us signs of her love in the form of a beautiful sunrise over a Montana lake, a full moon in the star filled sky, or pennies and dimes left behind for us to find.

Teri is survived by her husband, John, of 32 years; her five children: Sheila (Joe), Matt (Brenda), Shannon (Bryan), Johnny (Elisha) and Jimmy (Jen); sisters: Tammy L McKee and Vicki; brother: Jeff Wigen (Deanne); 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews including Ashley, Jackson, and Holly. Teri is preceded in death by her parents, aunts, uncles, and one great-grandchild (Ronnie).

The service is Monday, October 24th at Dahl Funeral Chapel at 10 a.m.

"She will always be my love, partner, and inspiration. I will always love you and see you soon." ~ Love, John