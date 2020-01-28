Terri Massey

In the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, the Lord called Teresa Lee Reno Massey home to be with her dad Ralph, Sissy Kathy, and daughter 'Funny Fawn'.

Terri was born the fourth child to LaCree Little and Ralph Reno on July 7, 1954. It has been said that some of our best memories have been made with Terri.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 1 p.m., at Heights Family Funeral Home with a reception to follow. All are welcome. Burial will be announced. The full obit can be seen at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Our Families.

