Terrill John Fiveland, 73, of Red Lodge, Montana, passed away April 17, 2023, at his home.

Terrill was born September 26, 1949, the son of Thorvald and Jean (Early) Fiveland. He was the youngest of four siblings and grew up on the family ranch on Volney Creek. On November 6, 1976, he married Donna Stultz.

He attended Luther Elementary School and graduated from Red Lodge High School in 1967. He then attended Denver Mechanical School and Diesel Mechanical School in Helena, Montana. He was drafted into the army and served in Vietnam in the 101st Airborne Division in Light Weapons Infantry.

Returning home, Terrill drove and repaired fast cars and worked in the oil fields and in construction. In 1978, he took over the ranch and started a family. After retiring from ranching, he worked for the Carbon County Road Crew and moved to Red Lodge in 2013.

Terrill enjoyed large machinery, fast cars, dogs, and fixing anything and everything. He was always there to lend a helping hand to his family, friends, and neighbors. He loved his country and was proud to have served it.

He is survived by wife, Donna; sons, John (Jessica) and Joseph Fiveland of Billings, Montana; sisters, Geraldine Fiveland of Tacoma, Washington, and Marilyn Weast of Red Lodge Creek; and many special nieces and nephews.

The memorial service will be held at St. Olaf's Lutheran Church May 6, at 1 p.m., with a military burial. Reception to follow at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Olaf's Lutheran Church or a charity of choice.