Terry David Wickland

Terry David Wickland graduated from this earth on Monday, Nov. 2, to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Roundup, Montana. Jan. 19, 1947, he was born to Edward Theodore and Lavonne Lucille Wickland in the old Roundup Vicars Hospital. He was born, raised, and died in Roundup.

He attended and graduated from Roundup High School. He won the Montana State Science Fair with a self-machined steam engine. He played football four years for the Roundup Panthers, was in Latin club, and excelled in math.

He attended Montana State College and technical college in Helena to earn certification as an airframe and powerplant mechanic. He worked for Lynch flying service at Billings Logan Field prior to enlisting in the US Navy. He served as a petty officer second class mechanic on the USS Independence in the Mediterranean, on the USS Kitty Hawk in the Pacific, TDY on the USS Enterprise in the Gulf of Mexico, on land in Da Nang and Saigon, and at NAS Kingsville repairing A-5 Vigilantes.

On Oct. 16, 1971, Terry married Wenda Rae Albright in Roundup, Montana. They honeymooned in a snowstorm and then returned to Kingsville, Texas, where he completed his active duty.