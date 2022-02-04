After a lifetime of committed service to his family, community, and country, Terry Howard Shipley of Billings, MT passed away surrounded by family on Jan. 29, 2022.

Terry was born to Charles Shipley and Mary Gilbert-Shipley in Akron, Ohio on Oct. 10, 1945. He attended school in Hanoverton, Ohio. While growing up with his younger brother and sister, he enjoyed playing basketball and football, boxing, and drawing. He also loved mechanic work, especially restoring cars.

Terry proudly served in the United States Navy from 1964-1968 aboard the USS Fort Marion. He spent time in Vietnam aboard PBR boats along the Mekong River Delta. Whenever asked about his time in Vietnam, he always answered, “I peeled a lot of potatoes”. After his passing, his daughters discovered that he had received at least thirteen awards and medals, including the National Defense Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and five Bronze Stars over the course of his military career.

After returning from Vietnam, Terry met the love of his life, Anna Marie Smith. They were married on the 4th of July, 1969 and remained united for 52 1/2 years until his passing. Two daughters, Lesley and Lisa, were born into this union. In Dec., 1979 Terry and Anna made the difficult decision to move away from their families to start a new life in Billings where Terry began his career with Tractor and Equipment Company.

In 1984 Terry enlisted in the Navy Seabee Reserves. Over the next 21 years he had the opportunity to travel throughout North America for a variety of projects, which he took great pride in. He was a true patriot and very proud of his long military service; he never left the house without wearing one of his retired Navy hats.

After Terry retired, he joined the St. Vincent Foster Grandparent Program. He absolutely loved spending countless hours over the next four years helping students at Orchard Elementary, some of those years working with his oldest daughter in her classroom.

As proud as he was of his service to his country, Terry's true pride and joy was his family. He was a dedicated family man and was always happiest when they were together. He spent years coaching his daughters' baseball and softball teams. He attended all of their events and helped his girls in immeasurable ways as they were growing up, getting married, and starting families of their own. As amazing as he was as a husband and father, his most cherished treasures were his grandchildren and being “Grandpa” was where he really shined. He attended anything and everything that they were involved in: football, baseball, softball, soccer, gymnastics, track, volleyball, and hockey up until Anna's health drastically declined. Throughout the years, Sundays were spent together having family dinners, as were holidays and special occasions.

Terry helped decorate their home for all of the holidays and even dressed up for Halloween with his grandkids. His summers were spent camping, boating, and fishing with them. He was also excited to become a great-grandfather four years ago, and over the past few months he and his great-granddaughter were becoming fierce tic-tac-toe competitors. Terry's final years were spent in service to his beloved wife as her caregiver. This demonstration of his love and commitment to his family was just one of many amazing qualities.

Terry was preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother, Robert.

He is survived by and will forever be deeply missed by his wife, Anna, their daughters Lesley (Chris) Sanford and Lisa (Frank) Bonebright both of the Billings area, his sister Jeri Cox of East Liverpool, Ohio, grandchildren Caiden (Haeley) Sanford, Cami Sanford, Allie Bonebright, Austin Bonebright, and great-granddaughter Skarlette Sanford.

Private family services will be held at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. The family would cherish any stories, personal experiences, or memories that you would be willing to share. Please forward to The Family of Terry Shipley, P.O. Box 80105, Billings, MT 59108.