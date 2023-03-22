Terry L. Gunther
BILLINGS - Terry L. Gunther, age 69, of Billings, Montana formerly Miles City, MT passed away peacefully on January 16, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 7, at 11:00 a.m. at The Parlor at 1806 Main Street in Miles City. A private family interment will be held at the Custer County Cemetery. Condolences can be made to the family by visiting stevensonandsons.com.
