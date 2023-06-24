Terry Dockter was born October 5, 1958, in Turtle Lake N.D., the son of Glen and Jean (Wolitarsky) Dockter. Terry moved to Billings and attended Highland Elementary and Riverside Junior High Schools. He completed high school in Sioux Falls S.D., and attended college for one year at Yankton, S.D. Terry began his working career in Minneapolis, Minn., then to Denver, Colo. Working for Mutual Fund and other insurance companies. He lived in Seattle for several years then spent his final years in Las Vegas, Nev.

Terry passed away on September 29, 2022. He is preceded in death by his grandparents. His Father passed away November 1, 2022.

Terry is survived by his mother Jean Sigmund of Billings, Mont.; Siblings, Julie (Duane) Schmitz, Mark (Rebecca) Dockter, Bobbie (David) Burns, Ben (Mali) Docktor, Rebecca (Andrew) Prescott and Debra (Joseph) Rivers. Along with aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be a memorial service for Terry at First Alliance Church 1835 Central Ave Billings, Mont.. on July 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM. With a luncheon to follow. Friends and Family are welcome to attend. Terry's family will gather for burial of the ashes at a later date.