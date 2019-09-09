On Sept. 5, an angel was sent to reunite Terry Lynn Alberta, 62, of Billings with his mother in heaven to end his unnecessary suffering and watch over his family from above.
He was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska in 1957 to John and Jan Alberta. The next 15 years were spent in Gillette where he developed his love for sports; football becoming his passion and where he greatly excelled. In 1971, he moved to Billings where Terry played 3 years of Varsity football under his coach and father’s guidance and made All State as a kicker and punter. Terry then received a scholarship to Washington State and went on to play there for 3 years before transferring to Montana State – Bozeman.
He moved to California where he met the love of his life, Diana Alberta, whom he was married to for 32 years and had two daughters, Danielle and Niki. In 1990, he moved with his family to Billings, Montana. Terry was a wonderful father and husband who worked tirelessly to support and provide for them.
Terry is survived by his father (John), wife (Diana), daughters (Danielle and Niki), and brothers Mark and Brad Alberta; additionally, he is survived by many friends and relatives. A memorial service will be held at a later date to honor his life and memory.
