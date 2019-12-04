{{featured_button_text}}

Terry R. Jones, 69, of Billings passed away December 3, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 20, 1950 in Pierre, South Dakota, son of the late Reno and Loretta Jones. He graduated from Billings Senior High. He married Linda Hanson on February 17, 1972. They spent 47 years together. He is survived by his wife Linda, and their three children Jodi, Jill, and JP (Trista) and six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter. He will be greatly missed.

