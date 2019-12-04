Terry R. Jones, 69, of Billings passed away December 3, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 20, 1950 in Pierre, South Dakota, son of the late Reno and Loretta Jones. He graduated from Billings Senior High. He married Linda Hanson on February 17, 1972. They spent 47 years together. He is survived by his wife Linda, and their three children Jodi, Jill, and JP (Trista) and six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter. He will be greatly missed.
To plant a tree in memory of Terry Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.