{{featured_button_text}}

Terry passed away in Sept., 2019 in Salem, Oregon at the age of 84. In keeping with his wishes, no public services were held. To view Terry’s obituary, please visit www.vtgolden.com or www.trmelton.com

To plant a tree in memory of Terry Melton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Events

Tags

Load entries