Terry Ray Gress

Terry Ray Gress was born August 31, 1978 in Crow Agency, MT. When he was just three days old, mom and dad said they were going to get a baby boy who needed a family. We were blessed with many foster brothers and sisters before Terry, but it wasn't long before we knew we wanted him forever. Mom and

Dad, Lee and Denice Gress adopted Terry with papers signed on Terry's first birthday.

Being the baby with three older siblings, he was spoiled rotten! The fact that he was just so darn cute and smiley, only added to his charm! He loved to harass his big brothers, Darren and Jody, and tattle on them to their big sister, Ronda.

Terry was always smiling, playing basketball or playing at the creek near their home. He put hundreds of miles on his bicycle in Ashland.

Terry attended school at Ashland Public and St. Labre Indian School. The fact that Terry was Native and we were not, did not matter, we were family. In fact, Terry loved to trick the new teachers by dragging one of his siblings over to prove that we were siblings!

Over the years, Terry met and spent time with many of his biological family members. We are forever grateful for the love and support they gave him.