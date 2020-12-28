Terry Schlabs of Spirit Lake, Idaho, left this earth on Dec. 17, 2020, for his next adventure.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; David and Ella Schlabs. He is survived by his wife Beverly Schlabs and daughter Stacy Ford; and brothers David and Darryl Schlabs.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.