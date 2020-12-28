 Skip to main content
Terry Schlabs
Terry Schlabs

Terry Schlabs of Spirit Lake, Idaho, left this earth on Dec. 17, 2020, for his next adventure.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; David and Ella Schlabs. He is survived by his wife Beverly Schlabs and daughter Stacy Ford; and brothers David and Darryl Schlabs.

