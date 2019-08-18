BOZEMAN — Terry Thormahlen, 64, of Bozeman, formerly of Billings, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. He was born Jan. 6, 1955, in Billings to Albert and Pauline (Darrah) Thormahlen.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, Ruth.
Survivors include his sons, Jace and Kyle Thormahlen of Billings; sister, Marcia Banderob of Gallatin Gateway, MT; and brother, Ken Thormahlen of Reno, NV.
Terry's family extends special thanks to the loving family of caregivers at Spring Creek Inn Memory Care of Bozeman.
A Graveside Service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 23, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
