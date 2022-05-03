Than "Tippo" Shakespeare

Ethan "Tippo" Shakespeare passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 29. He was born on November 24, 2021 to Mystical Mikkelsen and Jayrell Shakespeare. Our beautiful baby boy is now in Heaven with his Great Grandmother Imelda Barnie, Great Great Grandmother Ada McKeen, Grandmother Ellagene Lance Plainbull, Great Uncles Cimeron Lee McKeen Sr., Russell McKeen, William Cortright, Great Aunt Mary Castro, Great Uncle Sal Maciel, Aunt Collaya Rue Shakespeare, and Great Cousin Zachary Moore.

"No Farewell Words"

"No farewell words were spoken,

No time to say goodbye,

You were gone before we knew it,

And only God knows why.”"

Ethan is survived by his Mother Mystical Mikkelsen and Father Jayrell Shakespeare. He is also survived by his Nana Katrina McKeen, Papa Fred Plainbull, Great Grandmother Savina McKeen, Great Grandfather David McKeen, Great Grandmother Gwen Plainbull, Uncles Briton Bighead (Aaliyah), Laverico Waddle, Dakota Mikkelsen (Montana), David Jacobson, Dagon Jacobson (Jasmin), Elminio McKeen, Great Uncles Jerome Blasingame, Chucky Lance (Jamie), Mario McKeen (Holly), Yancey McKeen (Veronica), Chris McKeen (Sher), Aunt Stormy Mikkelsen, Serenity Mikkelsen, Zoriah Stands Cortright, Sydney William (Chance), Great Aunt Ronnete Ridesbear (Don), Ricki Ochoa (Miguel), Cousins Neaveh Nevarez, Aariah Wolfe, Aubree Bighead, and Heaven Mikkelsen. If any family member is not listed, we greatly apologize as the family is large.

Visitation will be held Friday May 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hope Center Foursquare Church, 425 S Broadway, Billings, MT. The Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m. The family respectfully requests no black clothing at the funeral and no young children. Please respect the parents' wishes.