The Life of Ruth Sammis Burns

Ruth was born on Nov. 24, 1924, to Agnus Snyder Sammis and Harold John Sammis at Northport, Long Island, New York. They lived in a large house on a hill above town with her parents and sister Agnus. She attended the Northport School grades 11-12 and graduated from high school in 1943. After graduation, she went to work at Republic Aircraft, working on the P-47. She was involved in visiting and entertaining wounded service members. She was a good singer and would singer for them.

She married Jerry Doyle in 1951, and they had two children, Jeffery and Vivian. She and Jerry would later divorce. She moved out west to Cheyenne, Wyoming, in 1962. She worked at FE Warren Air Force Base. While there, she married John Burry. They moved to Great Falls and had a son, Clinton Zachary. This marriage also ended in divorce. She met Robert Burns in 1970 and they married in 1973. While in Great Falls, they went through the Flood of 1975. She enjoyed working as an animal activist. She loved her Newfoundland dogs and her horses. When Robert retired in 1987, they moved to a ranch near Red Lodge. They then moved to Billings in 1994. She converted to Judaism at the time and continued to belong to Congregation Beth Aaron.