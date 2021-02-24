 Skip to main content
Thelma Anne (Stratton) Bullinger
Thelma Anne (Stratton) Bullinger

Thelma Anne (Stratton) Bullinger, 83 of Billings, passed away Feb. 21, 2021, with family by her side. Funeral Services, 10 a.m., Sat., Feb. 27, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, East Wicks location. Visitation, 9-10 a.m. in Relief Society Room. Graveside Services, 2 p.m. at the Otto Cemetery in Otto, WY. Visit Thelma's Tribute page www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries for the Livestreamed broadcast of the service and to leave condolences for the family.

